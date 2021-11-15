Meet Cecelia Marfo’s beautiful daughter who is her personal organist – Video

- Advertisement -

The woman of the moment, Madam Cecelia Marfo who is trending over her viral “what sha way say” video has for the first time, revealed the face and identity of her first child who is now an all-grown up lady.

The gospel singer and evangelist has been on top of the trends list for the past two weeks succeeding her hilarious lyrics to the some popular English gospel songs.

In one of the videos, she was heard saying “Fire k) wakyi kakra na afei wo nan no aa” whiles ministering to a gospel song.

It has now been shockingly revealed that the organist who was seen in the viral video is the biological daughter of Cecelia Marfo.

This heartwarming revelation was made by Cecelia Marfo herselfMarfo, who made a guest appearance on Adom Tv with her daughter as a keyboardist.

Cecelia Marfo went on to add that, her daughter has been performing as a keyboardist and guitarist for a number of years after developing an interest in the two instruments at a tender age.

Citing from the lady’s gesture and facial expressions in the video, one can tell that she’s very well mannered and down to earth despite being beautiful and talented.

