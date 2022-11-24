‘Thank You everyone; let’s meet at my church on Sunday’ – Agradaa speaks after court bail

- Advertisement -

Patricia Aseidu well known as Nana Agradaa has broken her silence after months in police custody. She has finally been granted bail.

The Fetish Priest turned Evangelist announced her comeback through a post shared online. She thanked all for their support and love for love during those trying times.

Evangelist Mama Pat also stated she’ll be live on Sunday ay her church to serve her congregation with an undiluted word of God.

“Thank you all for love and support and prayers God bless you God is God all the time and will be live on Sunday at church let meet ????????”.

Nana Agradaa was arrested on October 10th, 2022 after she was accused following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

A series of viral videos were shared online that saw angry church members crying and narrating how Agradaa scammed them of various sums of money under the guise of doubling it for them.