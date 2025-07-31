Meet Daddy Lumba’s wives

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, new details about his closely guarded personal life have surfaced.

The late singer, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was known for his extraordinary music career, timeless hits, and reclusive lifestyle.

However, behind the scenes, he was a husband and father to seven children from two marriages.

First Wife: Akosua Serwaa

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, is a Ghanaian woman he met and married during his early years in Germany.

According to sources close to the family, the couple shared four children, two of whom have been publicly identified as Calvin Kwadwo Fosu and Nana Ama.

Akosua Serwaa reportedly remained in Germany and continued to support her husband throughout his career.

The couple was still together at the time of Daddy Lumba’s passing on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra. He was 60 years old.

Second Wife: Priscilla Ofori Atta (Odo Broni)



In addition to his marriage with Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba also shared a life with Priscilla Ofori Atta, affectionately known as Odo Broni.

The pair reportedly had three children together, although the names and details of these children remain largely unknown due to Lumba’s preference for keeping his family out of the limelight.

A single photo of the couple’s youngest child has made its way into the public domain, but the family has generally managed to stay away from media attention.

Despite being one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians, Daddy Lumba rarely spoke publicly about his personal life.

His decision to keep his family affairs away from the cameras has long fueled curiosity but also won him admiration for his discipline in separating fame from family.

