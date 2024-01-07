Meet Debbie OA: Who is Mummy Zee and why is she trending?

- Advertisement -

Mummy Zee as affectionately called is a poised and courteous Nigerian woman who swiftly rose to prominence and got the trends in Nigeria after a viral response to a Twitter post, sparking both admiration and controversies.

The genesis of her newfound fame was a tweet by Ms Madisha that read, “There’s a lady that wakes up by 5 am to make her husband lunch for work.”

In response, Debbie candidly admitted, “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’d eat with her was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 am.”

Debbie’s witty and relatable response struck has struck a chord within the Nigeria, especially men who appreciated her authenticity.

As a result, her account number was shared on the platform, leading to an outpouring of monetary gifts from generous individuals totalling over 2 million naira.

She took to the X platform once again, to share her gratitude and revealed that she had used the funds to purchase essential appliances for her home.

This update further fueled media interest, prompting additional acts of kindness from well-wishers eager to reward her love and dedication to her husband.

In a heartwarming twist, a young man extended an extraordinary offer to Debbie, pledging to gift her a 3-bedroom duplex bungalow for her and her husband.

This remarkable display of generosity underscored the impact of her story on individuals touched by her genuine commitment to her relationship.