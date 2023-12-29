Meet DJ Icon: The Disc Jockey who Dj’ed Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record Singathon

- Advertisement -

Social media is hailing all who played a part in Afua Asantewaa’s huge achievement of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

One who has been in the news is her DJ who playlisted and synced her performance from start to the end.

DjikonGh as he’s known in his field is a Hitz 103.9 FM official disk jockey.

His real name is Kwabena Koduah and he began his career while at Focus Radio School and has steadily built a reputable brand for himself.

He is also the official DJ for Ghanaian trapstar, Kofi Mole and netizens say he understood the assignment.

DJ Icon didn’t just come to play music but he was everything of a vibe and more for Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum to keep her going.

The connection, encouragement, and total dedication to guiding her silently so she gets her next verse of the song.