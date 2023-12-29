type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMeet DJ Icon: The Disc Jockey who Dj'ed Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World...
Entertainment

Meet DJ Icon: The Disc Jockey who Dj’ed Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record Singathon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Social media is hailing all who played a part in Afua Asantewaa’s huge achievement of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

One who has been in the news is her DJ who playlisted and synced her performance from start to the end.

DjikonGh as he’s known in his field is a Hitz 103.9 FM official disk jockey.

His real name is Kwabena Koduah and he began his career while at Focus Radio School and has steadily built a reputable brand for himself.

He is also the official DJ for Ghanaian trapstar, Kofi Mole and netizens say he understood the assignment.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

DJ Icon didn’t just come to play music but he was everything of a vibe and more for Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum to keep her going.

The connection, encouragement, and total dedication to guiding her silently so she gets her next verse of the song.

TODAY

Friday, December 29, 2023
Accra
mist
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.9mph
93 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more