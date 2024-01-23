Meet Ebenezer Smith: The Ghanaian chef set to embark on a 360 hours Cook-A-thon to set new Guinness World Record

- Advertisement -

In wake of the various ‘thons’ making waves in Africa and Ghana especially, a Ghanaian chef has also announced his plans to break and set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Ebenezer Smith, nicknamed ‘The Millennials Chef’, on Monday, January 22, announced his decision to make to take on the mantle from Chef Faila.

The Millennium Chef will embark on his attempt from the 1st day of February to the 15th of this year at the Amadia Shopping Center located in Spintex, Accra.

In his statement, he wrote;

“A Ghanaian is the definition of passion, Steady and persistent. My name is Ebenezer Smith (The Millennium Chef) and I am not here to just bring our record back to where it belongs;

I am here to inspire every Ghanaian.

We know no bounds when we set our minds to a task.“