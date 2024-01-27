type here...
Meet Eric Toscar: Ghanaian man set to walk around the Black Stars Square for 5 hours after loosing bet

By Osei Emmanuel
Ghanaian entertainment pundit and music researcher, Eric Toscar is set to walk around the famed Black Stars Square today for 5 hours after loosing a bet.

The popular event coordinator and talent manager dared his followers on Facebook that he’ll take on the challenge should Ghana not win their last group game against Mozambique.

Unfortunately for him, Ghana drew the game thanks to an abysmal last minutes display which led to the black stars conceding two late goals.

As a man of his words, Eric schedules today, 27th January to live to his words and walk about the independence square and is seeking for all the support and cheers he could get.

Details below

