Meet Evelyn Carl: The lady who embarked on 3 hours long twerk-a-thon

- Advertisement -

In wake of the latest trends in Guinness World Records marathons, a Nigerian-based Liberian lady known as Wicked Shape has successfully shattered the world record for the longest twerk marathon.

Born Evelyn Carl, the young lady notified Guinness World Records authorities in December 2024, expressing her eagerness to undertake the twerking marathon challenge.

She accomplished her endeavour of surpassing the current record holder, Elena Sofie Sterlini from Austria, who held the title for twerking for 2 hours.

More details concerning this record breaking feat will be shared with you as the story develops.