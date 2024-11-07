Fimy Baby real name Maria Ruby Cyprian has become a force to reckon with on the Afrobeats scene. She has been making strides over the years, thus, carving a name for herself in the music industry.

In an era where most musicians are just clones of others, Fimy Baby carries an aura of uniqueness that makes her special and unique.

The ‘Sea Money’ hitmaker has a voice that flows like honey over a beat, warm and rich with a natural vibrato that feels effortless.

Meet Fimy Baby the new Afrobeat Songbird on the block

Her tone is bright and vibrant, with a smoothness that gives every note a soulful depth. When she sings, her voice carries a joyful energy that pulls you in, while also possessing a smoky undertone that hints at emotional complexity.

She can switch seamlessly between soft, melodious phrases and powerful, rhythmic lines, effortlessly riding the syncopated beats of Afrobeats.

Her diction blends English, Pidgin, and her native languages, thanks to her nationality bearing as a Ghanaian-Nigerian, adding authenticity and flavour to every lyric. Whether she’s singing a love song or an anthem of resilience, her voice is captivating, lifting the beat and bringing the music to life with an undeniable, captivating presence.

Personal Life

-- AD --

Fimy Baby known in real life as Maria Ruby is best of both Ghanaian and Nigerian heritage, carrying a deep pride for the rich cultures of both nations which is reflected in her music.

She was born on 15th October 1999. Fimy Baby has been passionate about music since her childhood. She would sing and dance to entertain her friends. It was later in life that she decided to take the music business seriously to entertain the world at large.

She is very private about her personal life.

Fimy Baby

But something profound about her is her top-notch fashion sense. She is effortlessly chic, with a sharp eye for style and an innate sense of confidence. Every outfit she wears is perfectly curated, balancing bold patterns, classic cuts, and modern accessories.

Her wardrobe is full of vibrant colours and textures that reflect her personality, and she knows exactly how to mix high fashion with personal flair.

Past and Present Projects

Fimy Baby has songs such as Sold Out, I Do, Carry Me Dey Go, Problemz, Demon in Disguise, just to mention a few, to her credit.

Her current banging song is Sea Money — the song touches on the power of money as a tool to make us live the best of life.

Fimy Baby

Future Collaborations

Fimy Baby looks forward to working with musicians such as Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Jay Whilz. She revealed that plans are underway to work with them.

Life Principles

Fimy Baby believes firmly in hard work. According to her in a previous interview, everything is possible once the individual doesn’t get fed up.

“Everything you want to do is achievable. You just have to believe in yourself. Work hard because nothing good comes easy. Hard work and consistency and have the passion for whatever you are going for,” she noted.

Fimy Baby

Connect on Social Media

You can connect with Fimy Baby on all social media platforms

Instagram: @fimybaby (instagram.com/fimybaby)

Tiktok: @fimybaby (tiktok.com/@fimybaby)

Youtube: @fimybaby (http://www.youtube.com/@fimybaby)