Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the 23rd Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of the Republic of Ghana.

He was sworn into office as the substantive IGP by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 8, 2021, after acting in that capacity for the last two months.

Until this appointment, Dampare was the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

Aged, 51, he is the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

With about 30 years of active service, Dr. Dampare unusually rose from the rank of constable rank to the current portfolio.

Profile

Dr Dampare joined the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in December 1990, some 32 years ago, at age 20 without secondary school education.

In 1991, on completion of his recruit training, Dr. Dampare was adjudged the overall Best Recruit at the National Police Training School and won all awards except the award for the ‘Best Marksman’.

Again in 1996, he emerged the overall Best Cadet for the 32nd Cadet Officers’ Course at the Ghana Police Academy (formerly, Police College) and won all awards, including Excellence in Professional Police Subjects and Excellence in Academic Subjects.

He subsequently rose in the ranks after completing various courses to become an ACCA chartered accountant.

The COP also worked as a Research Fellow and lecturer at King’s College, University of London.

Aside from his policing, Dr Dampare also lectured at the University of Cape-Coast (UCC), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Regent University College, and the Data Link University College.

He is also one of the pioneer lecturers at the Business School of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

Having passed the GCE Ordinary and Advanced level examinations as a private candidate in 1989 and 1992 respectively, Dr Dampare proceeded to study accountancy and became a Chartered Accountant in 1996 at age 25.

He has served as the Director-General of Finance, Director General in charge of Welfare, Director General of Information Communication Technology, Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, Accra Region Police Commander, Director General of MTTD, Administration, Research & Planning, among others.

COP Dr. Dampare became a Chartered Accountant at the age of 25 while serving as a Police Constable and currently holds a Ph.D. in Finance.

COP Dampare was a Special Assistant to the Regional Commander, United Nations Mission in Bosnia Herzegovina, Municipal Police Commander, Cape Coast, ADC to the Vice President of Ghana, Accountant/Finance Officer, Ghana Police Service, and the Head of Police and Narcotics Desk at the Ministry of Interior.

Dr Dampare is a member of many professional associations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (ICP), International Association of Crime Analysts (IACA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA), and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Dr Dampare has also served and continues to serve on several boards including the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) Governing Board, DataLink University College Council, Police Central Disciplinary Board, and the Pumpkins Foundation Board (a philanthropic organization for underprivileged children, including those with autism).

He is married to a beautiful woman named Anita and has six children.