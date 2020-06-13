Legendary highlife musician, Nana ‘Owoahene’ Acheampong’s daughter, Gyakie Acheampong has set social media ablaze with her photos.

It is amazing to find out that many of the musicians have had their children follow their footsteps in a thriving charming manner. Gyakie Acheampong is truly a replica of her father, Nana Acheampong.

Also read: Ghanaian musician collapses during a live interview on TV

Nana Aceampong’s daughter Jackline Acheampong is also a musician and is stage named Gyakie. She has been in the music scenes for over a year now and has been generating confusion and stampede with her photos on social media.

The beautiful daughter of Nana Acheampong is a young and fast rising singer attracting everyone’s attention with her comforting voice and good lyrics.

It came as a shock and confirmation to everyone especially her followers when she took to Instagram and posted a family picture of her dad, her brother, and herself in a studio. Until then no one knew that she was the daughter of Veteran and legendary Nana Acheampong.

Also read: Watch the amazing performance by Nana Acheampong and Dada KD that wiped the tears of mourners at Ebony’s funeral(VIDEO)

Well it is not surprising though because when you listen to her songs, you will not dispute that she was born into music.

Gyakie first released her song,” Love is Pretty” which is a cool slow reggae tune on March 6, 2019. She followed up with the popular song, “Never like this” which was more of a breakup song but was well received by many.

Her songs even caught the attention and admiration of musicians like Sarkodie and King Promise. She released her latest song, “Sor Mi Mu” featuring Bisa Kdei on March 13, 2020, and has got fans reacting with over four thousand likes on youtube so far.

Gyakie is an Afro-fusion singer managed by a music management and record label company, Flip The Music.

She got nominated in the “Unsung” category in the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards alongside Sherry Boss, Imrana, Abochie, Teflon, FlexKofi and Jamar.

Also read: Nana Acheampong finally details how he met Daddy Lumba

She adores Asa, Efya, Burna Boy and Rihanna as being her top musicians.

Jackline Acheampong is actually one of the few upcoming artists making waves and from how talented she is she has proven that she could be consistent with good music and she will be successful as such.

See photos of Gyakie below:

Gyakie Acheampong

Nana Acheampong,[left], Gyakie[Middle] & Justin(Kid brother of Gyakie)