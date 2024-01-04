Meet Isaac Amoako, GH guy Guinness World Records has confirmed to read for 6 days nonstop

- Advertisement -

In a small community nestled in the Western North region of Ghana, a young man named Isaac Amoako from Sefwi Adjoafua is gearing up for an extraordinary endeavour—attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest reading-aloud marathon by an individual.



A graduate of the University of Education Winneba with a degree in BSc Geography Education, Isaac finds himself currently unemployed, yet driven by a passion for literature.



This ambitious journey is not only about breaking records but also a call for help in securing a manager and sponsorship to support his noble cause.

Isaac Amoako, standing at approximately 5.6 feet tall, hails from the picturesque region of Sefwi Adjoafua.



Having completed his BSc in Geography Education at the University of Education Winneba, Isaac currently faces the challenges of unemployment. Single and without children, he channels his energy into his hobbies, particularly reading and writing novels and stories.

Isaac’s passion for literature has driven him to apply for the Guinness World Record for the longest reading-aloud marathon by an individual.

His application has been accepted, marking the beginning of an arduous yet exciting journey towards making history. However, to navigate this ambitious venture successfully, Isaac seeks assistance in the form of a dedicated manager and the essential support of sponsors.

Isaac Amoako’s determination to break the Guinness World Record is underscored by the need for assistance in managing the logistics of the attempt and securing necessary sponsorships.



The young graduate envisions not only achieving a personal milestone but also inspiring a renewed interest in reading within his community and beyond.

Isaac’s dedication to literature goes beyond the pursuit of records. His love for reading and writing novels and stories reflects a deep-seated passion for storytelling and the written word.



Through his endeavours, he aims to ignite a similar passion in others, encouraging them to delve into the world of literature.

As Isaac Amoako steps onto the global stage with his Guinness World Record attempt, it is also an opportunity to unveil his talents and aspirations.



His journey serves as an inspiration for those facing challenges in pursuing their passions and ambitions.



Isaac Amoako’s reading marathon is set to commence on a date yet to be disclosed, and as the countdown begins, the anticipation within the literary and local communities is palpable.



The success of his attempt not only hinges on his dedication but also on the collective support of those who recognize the potential impact of this venture.

