Linda Dor: Meet Madam Belinda Doris Arkorful, The Founder And Owner Of The Linda Dor Restaurant

Do you journey on the Accra-Kumasi highway? Then you definitely know the famous and legendary Linda Dor restaurant that also serves as a rest stop at the Bonsu Junction.

I also know you have countless times asked yourself or someone who owns that edifice that serve its patrons with such sumptuous meals and a resting abode.

Then I present to you Madam Belinda Doris Arkoful. The industrious woman who founded the very much visited restaurant and has managed it for “47 solid years.”

This was made known in an interview with popular Ghanaian Youtuber, Wode Maya.

According to Madam Belinda Doris, she started the business in the year 1976 as a sole proprietor and has nurtured it for it to grow and become the beautiful destination it is today.

The name Linda Dor, was coined from the combination of her two names, Belinda and Doris.

Madam Belinda Doris said that she feels good about how great Linda Dor has become, having about seven operating sheds at the location.