Meet Mama D: The Ugandan chef who just broke the record for the longest cooking marathon

Celebrated Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D, has broken the world record for cooking non-stop as she works to set a new Guinness World Record.

She began her cooking journey on December 23 and is attempting to continue until December 31.

Alan Fisher had set the record at 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds in Japan from September 28 to October 3, surpassing Nigeria’s Hilda Baci, who held the record at 93 hours, 40 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Mama D officially broke this record on Thursday, December 28, extending her cooking marathon beyond the established mark.

Many Ugandans have rushed to her cooking location to offer support of all sorts, from material to spiritual.

Through messages on various social media platforms, government officials, businesses, and celebrities have all rallied around her, and many others have paid her a visit in person at her restaurant near Kampala.

She has been graciously given cooking supplies and other necessary stuff by a number of food firms.

She cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes without getting any rest or any break to do something else.