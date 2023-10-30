VIDEO: Meet Mzbel’s son, Adepa, who is now a fetish priest, pours libation and doesn’t believe in God

- Advertisement -

People who don’t believe in God often find meaning, morality, and purpose through humanism, reason, and a focus on the tangible aspects of life.

It’s a diverse group with varied philosophies, emphasizing the importance of critical thinking and ethical behavior in the absence of religious beliefs.

And this is the tangent Adepa, first biological son to celebrated hip life artiste, Mzbel is trailing.

According to the 10-years-old boy in a conversation with Obi TV, he sighted what he claims to be contradictions in the super natural realm citing science as a reason all such are in place.

Adepa made it clear that he wasn’t created by God but his mother because it’s his mother who takes care of him. “I believe through science that human beings were created and not born and as such, I never got to see God as my father or my mother” he boldly chipped in.

Adepa added that he pours libations to his ancestors which baffled the host and went to state that Jesus Christ did not come to die for our sins stating controversial reason.

Okomfuor Black called the thoughts of hell a stupidity as according to him, it doesn’t make sense to create a hellhole for sinners when you can easily erase sin as the almighty.

Watch the full video below