Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the avid business investor and the Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies aside his riches has been blessed with the most precious gift to ever get on planet earth, Children.

Each day, pictures of the beautiful and handsome children of the business mogul flood the social media space.

Today, Ghpage.com have come across one beautiful young lady who also happens to be the daughter of Despite.

Her brother Kennedy Osei, the husband to Tracy Ameyaw took to his Instagram stories to share photos of his sister to celebrate and send well wishes on her birthday.

In the photos sighted, Osei Kwame Despite daughter, Nana Ama Osei is looking super gorgeous as she celebrates her birthday.

In our findings, Nana Ama Osei is based in the United States of America and is a young entrepreneur who deals in fashion accessories.

She also owns De Qulture Bar, an online shop which deals in custom-made jewellery and fashion accessories

Happy Birthday!