Meet Ohene Kwame Frimpong: The Ghanaian Christian who built a mosque for Moslems

Who is Ohene Kwame Frimpong?

Ohene Kwame Frimpong born and raised in Asante Akyem Agogo where he experienced firsthand all the difficulties of living in a small town.

When he finally attained a position where he could help, entrepreneur Ohene Kwame Frimpong didn’t think twice about going back to the place where his umbilical cord was cut.

After careful thought, the 36-year-old, who now owns The New Grace restaurant in the US city of Chicago, settled on media and established Salt Media GH, which has Salt 95.9 FM, Salt TV and saltfmonline.com.

According to him, he decided to go that route because he realised one of the most important things people needed was a medium to educate and entertain them.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong Builds Mosque For Moslems

In a momentous occasion that is currently making waves in Asante Akyem Agogo, the Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, celebrated the grand launch of the Agogo Central Mosque.

The event was graced by high-profile religious and traditional leaders and showcased Mr. Frimpong’s commitment to fostering religious harmony and community development.

As the CEO of Salt Media Group, Mr. Frimpong personally financed the mega-structural project, which not only serves as a place of worship but also includes expansive areas for extracurricular activities and essential facilities like a clinic with a maternity ward for the entire community.

The National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, recognized Mr. Frimpong’s benevolence with special awards, emphasizing his extraordinary efforts.