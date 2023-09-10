Meet Olasunkanmi Saheed, the man in actress Moyo Lawa ‘atopa’ video (See Details)

- Advertisement -

Netizens and Cybernauts have collaborated and dug out all you need to know about Olasunkanmi Shaeed, the man in the actress Moyo Lawal leak tape.

The curvy Nollywood actress has been one of the trending conversations on social media platforms after her bedroom tape with the man hits online.

The man identified as Olasunkanmi Saheed was born on January 5th 1978. He originates from Kwara State Nigeria.

He resides in Atlanta Georgia mostly. He owns a beach house in Illashe, Lagos Island.

He is not married. He is a single father of 2 kids with 2 different Babymamas in the USA. He only resides with his son and his daughter rarely visits.

According to sources, apart from Moyo Lawal he’s also has 2 films of 2 other ladies in the entertainment industry and a couple of female socialites. He deceives them with the “I will marry you” tag.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

One of his main fantasies is to film his moments without the knowledge of the ladies as that will serve as his bragging right showing that he has evidence.