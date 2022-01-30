Meet Richard Oponin Marfo; the 32-year-old who enters Adisadel College after 5 failed attempts 

- Advertisement -

Richard Oponin Marfo, 32, has been admitted to Adisadel College, his dream school, after five B.E.C.E. attempts.

Mr Marfo, the eldest of his siblings, graduated from Maria Montessori School in Kumasi in 2004 with a grade point average of 10, hoping to continue his education at Adisadel College, but he was instead admitted to Sammo Senior High School.

He enrolled in Sammo Senior High School and graduated from there in 2007. Mr Marfo then ventured into footwear on the streets of Adum and Moro market.

Mr Marfo realized in 2010 that he would not be able to fulfil his dream of enrolling at Adisadel College and decided to retake the B.E.C.E., but he was denied admission.

Mr Marfo never gave up, despite the adage “no Santa, no school in Ghana,” with ‘Santa’ as Adisadel. He retook the B.E.C.E. in 2011 but was denied admission despite achieving an aggregate of 6.

He was admitted to TI Ahmadiyya with the assurance from the Headmaster of Adisadel College that he would be transferred after Form 2, but he left after his first year to start a lotto business in Adum.

Mr Marfo left TI Ahmadiyya after a year without transferring to Adisadel. “For my third attempt, I was placed in Ekumfi TI Ahmadiyya to offer science,” he said.

“I went there on the promise of Adisadel College’s then-Headmaster that I would be admitted to my dream college on a transfer basis in form 2. Why should I enroll at Adisco as a transfer student? These words continued to eat at me, causing me to forget the promise. As a result, I went to E-AMASS for only a term.”

At the age of 26, Mr Marfo took the B.E.C.E for the fourth time as a private candidate, but he was admitted to his first school, Samma Senior High School, rather than Adisadel. He denied the admission and went about his business as usual.

After five years of waiting and hoping, Mr Marfo took his fifth B.E.C.E in 2020 and was admitted to his dream school, Adisadel College, at the age of 32.

He says:

“Three years later in 2010, I couldn’t stand the desire of not fulfilling my dream school. I marshalled courage and got myself enrolled in Modern Educational Centre at Auakwa Sepaase in Kumasi to rewrite BECE. Despite having aggregate 6, I was still denied to be enrolled in Adisco”.

“A year later in 2021, finally!” he exclaims. God answered my prayers and granted me admission to my long-awaited childhood dream school, Adisadel College, to study Computer Science on March 1, 2021, at the age of 32. And today has been the happiest day of my life.