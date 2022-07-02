Meet Rounda, one of Ghana’s finest and fast rising music acts

- Advertisement -

The Ghanaian Music Industry is saturated with talented musicians. But only a few are seen and are making the mark, garnering the numbers and earning money.

The difference that separates the better from the good in the music talent scope within the music industry is style, mastery, consistency, among many other characteristics.

Here in Ghana for one to be noticed and ‘blow’ with music, hard work and branding takes top of the requirements.

This is the precise proportions of one of Ghana’s finest and fast rising music act known as Rounda aka Mr. Circular.

Rounda aka Mr Circular (world Colossus )is a big shot with his hottest bangers out titled ” Cum Buss a Whine” and “Boss Master” which are double singles from his upcoming Renaissance Ep.

His marvelous work comes with awesome creativity and a legendary future towards him giving us more great tunes.

Check out his social media handles below:

YouTube:@heatvibesrecords

Facebook: @RoundaMrCircular and Twitter:@RoundaMrCircular

Tiktok: @RoundaMrCircular