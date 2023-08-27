Meet Steve Harvey’s Bodyguard, Big Boom who is alleged to have ‘knacked’ Marjorie Harvey

Comedian and host Steve Harvey longtime bodyguard William Freeman popularly known as Big Boom is in the news for unpopular reasons. Big Boom has worked for Steve Harvey for decades even before meeting his wife, Marjorie.

Per reports, Steve’s bodyguard convinced him that Marjorie was the right woman for him before he made her his wife.

Unconfirmed report claims that the celebrated host’s wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, has cheated on him with his bodyguard, Big Boom. William Freeman brands himself as a “celebrated relationship speaker, author and celebrity bodyguard.

“He has provided for his celebrity clients conspicuous or inconspicuous protective services depending on the threat or potential hazards to the client,” his bio reads.

“His ability to protect his client lies in the ability to immediately assess and evaluate a threat or conflict and avoid a confrontation or diffuse it before it escalates”.

“He is implementing the same protection of his celebrity clients, to protect the “hearts of women,” his profile on his website adds.

Per reports, Steve’s bodyguard convinced him that Marjorie was the right woman for him before he made her his wife.

Freeman also doubles as Steve’s private chef and a radio and television personality.