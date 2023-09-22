type here...
Meet the 95-year-old Catholic woman who has never ‘tasted’ a man since birth

Despite having numerous suitors, she remained single due to her father's insistence on marrying within the Catholic faith.

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A touching video posted by a TikTok user with the handle @nelojosh has garnered emotional reactions from viewers.

The video features a 95-year-old woman from Emekuku, Imo state, Nigeria, who has spent her entire life unmarried.

In the video, the elderly woman shares her remarkable life story. She reveals that despite having numerous suitors throughout her life, she remained single due to her father’s strict insistence on suitors adhering to the Catholic faith.

The elderly woman’s unwavering commitment to her father’s wishes is evident in her decision to forego marriage in favour of preserving the Catholic values instilled in her by her family.

She explains that all her siblings were able to find spouses who were Catholic, by her father’s wishes.

Viewers of the video on TikTok were deeply moved by the woman’s story and admired her sharp-mindedness at her advanced age.

The story serves as a testament to the enduring influence of family values and religious beliefs on one’s life choices.

Source:GHPAGE

