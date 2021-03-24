- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Brother Sammy aka The Nations worshipper has finally shown off the face of his wife following the numerous cheating allegations levelled against him.

Brother Sammy has for some time now being the news following some of his comments and some allegations that sprung up that he has been having an extramarital affair.

Recently, he was accused of warming the bed of Kumawood actress and producer Tracey Boakye but he came out to deny those claims.

According to him, he has never cheated on his wife since they got married even though she lives out of the country.

Brother Sammy always seizes the moment to brag about how big the backside of his wife is stating that nothing can make him cheat on her no matter the situation.

Well, looks like his wife is not feeling too well about the numerous cheating allegations levelled against her husband and has decided to finally show her face.

In a photo sighted, Brother Sammy is seen in the company of his wife together with Kumawood actress Nayas and one other person.

See the photo below: