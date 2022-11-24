type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMeet the Brilliant KNUST student who converts plastic bottles into Diesel fuel
Lifestyle

Meet the Brilliant KNUST student who converts plastic bottles into Diesel fuel

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Emmanuel Kojo Nimo has earned the applause of Ghanaians following a wonderful invention.

He has converted plastic bottles into Diesel fuel which he looks forward to being approved and legalized by the Ghana Standard Authority after their examinations.

In a video that captured the young man, he gathered pieces of the plastic bottle and processed it until he got the diesel fuel which according to him, could be used for machines that use diesel.

In an interview, Emmanuel Kojo Nimo revealed that he used plastics from oceans, drains etc to produce the fuel.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, November 24, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    40 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News