Meet the Brilliant KNUST student who converts plastic bottles into Diesel fuel

A student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Emmanuel Kojo Nimo has earned the applause of Ghanaians following a wonderful invention.

He has converted plastic bottles into Diesel fuel which he looks forward to being approved and legalized by the Ghana Standard Authority after their examinations.

In a video that captured the young man, he gathered pieces of the plastic bottle and processed it until he got the diesel fuel which according to him, could be used for machines that use diesel.

In an interview, Emmanuel Kojo Nimo revealed that he used plastics from oceans, drains etc to produce the fuel.