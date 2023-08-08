type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMeet the Father and Son who used the journey from Accra to...
Lifestyle

Meet the Father and Son who used the journey from Accra to London to bond

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A group of adventurous Ghanaians travellers have made their way to London from Accra by driving.

The group started the journey from Accra on July 22, 2023, moving through many countries in Africa before crossing to Europe. They finally landed in London on Sunday, August 6, 2023, to a rousing welcome from Ghanaians and other nationals.

It turns out that there was a special duo among the travellers, a father and his son. The two were Franklin Peters and his son, Quincy, who is the youngest member of the team.

Even more impressive is the fact Franklin and his 20-year-old son used a Lexus RX350 for the 10,000km journey which took 16 days to be covered.

The Lexus was not a car that many had given any chance to make it. It was no wonder that the father and son caught much attention upon their arrival in London.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

TODAY

Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.8mph
100 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways