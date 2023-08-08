Meet the Father and Son who used the journey from Accra to London to bond

- Advertisement -

A group of adventurous Ghanaians travellers have made their way to London from Accra by driving.

The group started the journey from Accra on July 22, 2023, moving through many countries in Africa before crossing to Europe. They finally landed in London on Sunday, August 6, 2023, to a rousing welcome from Ghanaians and other nationals.

It turns out that there was a special duo among the travellers, a father and his son. The two were Franklin Peters and his son, Quincy, who is the youngest member of the team.

Even more impressive is the fact Franklin and his 20-year-old son used a Lexus RX350 for the 10,000km journey which took 16 days to be covered.

The Lexus was not a car that many had given any chance to make it. It was no wonder that the father and son caught much attention upon their arrival in London.