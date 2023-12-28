Fashionable loading boy; Meet the Ghanaian bus conductor who dresses better than most celebrities – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian bus (trotro) conductor has become an internet sensation and taking over the online space of the Ghanaian social media platforms and got loads of people talking due to his choice of dressing.

Known in real life as Stephen Atta Adu Mensah aka the Fashionable Loading Boy, he claims he makes a good living off money made from his hustle on a daily basis.

According to Stephen, he started loading buses when he lost both parents at a school going age and that became his only getaway to seeing himself through his schooling days.

In an interview with Abena Gold of Ghpage TV, Stephen stated that he had high hopes and dreams of becoming a fashion designer in future but couldn’t realize them so he had to channel the love into something else.

He added that, he dressed that way as to separate or distinguish himself from other loaders who are known and seen to dress shabbily and tagged with all sorts of social vices.

Check out the full interview below