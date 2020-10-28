type here...
Meet the junior sister of Efia Odo turning heads on social media

By Qwame Benedict
Video vixen, actress Efia Odo has been tagged as a nudist by many people because of how she carries herself on social media.

She is been considered as one of the most controversial female celebrities in the country with some brands even scared to get themselves associated to her.

We have thought she is the only person in her family to be towing on this path but we are wrong as her 21-year-old junior sister is just getting started.

The baby sister of Efia Odo is known as Blaxk Diamond on social media and already having over huge followers like her sister.

See photos of her below:

Well, we now know Efia Odo is not just the naughty person in her family and from the look of things her junior sister might do worse judging from her photos.

Source:Ghpage

