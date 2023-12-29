Meet the Nigerian singer who’s challenging Ghana’s Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon record

- Advertisement -

Nigerian Singer Challenges Ghana’s Afua Aduonum Guinness World Record’s Longest Sing-A-Thon.



A Nigerian singer known as Jazmine Sing has embarked on a 120-hour sing-a-thon, hoping to break the Guinness World Record.



Her attempt comes at a time when Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is also set to begin her attempt hoping to break the same record.



Jazmine Sing hopes to sing for 120 hours starting on December 18, 2023, and ending on December 22, 2023. According to records on her TikTok account, she has done over 40 hours.

Meanwhile, Jazmine Sing’s attempt comes at a time when Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is making preparations to embark on the same attempt.

Mrs Aduonum is set to play only Ghanaian songs and will begin her attempt on December 24-27, 2023, and it will take place at the Akwaaba Village, located on the airport roundabout to Hajj Village Stretch.



According to our checks, Jazmine is a level 300 student the Univerity of Abuja.



She’s currently pursuing a degree in music and hopes to become an award-winning singer and songwriter in the future.

