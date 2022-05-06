Meet the pastor who charges GH¢5000 to send people to Heaven

- Advertisement -

In Nigeria, a preacher charges $700 (about GH5000) with the promise of sending people to Heaven.

The evangelist is in hot water after telling people he knows of a gate leading to paradise that he can show them for a price in southwestern Nigeria.

One of Pastor Ade Abraham’s followers reported him to the police, alleging that the pastor had cost him $750 (£600) to visit the said site in Araromi-Ugbeshi village, Ekiti state.

The clergyman agreed to make the assertion about heaven’s gate to the BBC, stating “the God he serves” revealed it to him to test his church members’ faith, but claims he has not been paid.

Pastor Ade Abraham has been disowned by the Christian Association of Nigeria, and Ekiti state police have collected written testimony from members of his church and initiated an inquiry.

Pastor Ade Abraham’s church began in Kogi, then Kaduna, before travelling south with his followers to a camp he created in Ekiti.

The parishioner who reported him to the police has returned to Kaduna state, but his wife has refused to accompany him, claiming that the “rapture” is approaching.

The pair, who did not want to be identified, told the BBC that they talk on the phone every day.

Pastor Ade, also known as Noah Abraham, recently went viral with a video in which he requested followers to tell their relatives living abroad to donate money to his church’s development.