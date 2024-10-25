Meet the three Quiz Mistresses on the NSMQ

The National Science & Maths Quiz popularly known as NSMQ has been trending on social media for the past few weeks.

Unlike the main Quiz Mistress who is known by many, there are other quiz mistresses who help to run the contest before the main quiz mistress takes over to from the Quater-Finals to the finals.

These Quiz mistresses host the regional and zonal contests, the Preliminary Stages, and the One-eighth Stage of the main contest.

This year, these three Quiz mistresses have done and played their role and its now time for the main quiz mistress who is also considered to be the face of the NSMQ.

In this article we take a look at the three supporting quiz mistresses.

DR. THELMA OHENE-AGYEI

Dr. Thelma Ohene-Agyei is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Clinical Pharmacy, University of Ghana, Legon, where she also serves as the Examinations Officer.

Her research interests include infectious illness pharmacotherapy, antibiotic resistance, and innovative pharmacy teaching and practice.

She earned B. Pharm (Pharmacy) and M.Phil (Pharmacology) degrees from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. She also holds a PhD in pharmacology from the University of Cambridge, UK.

DR. GLADYS ODEY SCHWINGER

Dr. Gladys Odey Schwinger earned a PhD in Environmental Science from the University of Ghana, Legon. She is currently an Environmental Consultant and a Part-time Lecturer in the Department of Plant and Environmental Biology (formerly Botany) at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Previously, Dr. Schwinger earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Philosophy in Botany from the University of Ghana and is currently pursuing a PhD in Environmental Science there. She is enthusiastic about nature, and preserving it is her top priority. She advocates for the utilization of indigenous plant species to provide natural solutions to environmental challenges.

Her current research interests include ecological niche modeling, phytochemistry, biogeography, and the activity of Ghanaian medicinal herbs against disease-causing microorganisms.

She aspires to advance knowledge of indigenous plant species and educate plant conservation policy in Ghana and throughout Africa.

Dr. Schwinger is a certified trainer and mentor for the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), having trained and mentored project participants throughout Africa and the Caribbean.

DR ANITA ADJOA OPPONG

Dr. Anita Adjoa Oppong is a lecturer in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Ghana, Legon.

She is a synthetic organic chemist who creates and constructs tiny molecules, as well as synthetic ways for producing these building blocks. Her primary concentration is on the transformation of natural goods into manufactured items.

Dr. Oppong’s latest research interests include the development of lead compounds for drug discovery from plant natural products, the identification of blue emitters from natural products for OLEDs, and the development of natural product-based UV-reflective materials.

Dr. Oppong earned her first and second degrees in Chemistry at the University of Ghana, Legon, as well as a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Rhode Island in the United States.