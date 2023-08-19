Meet the tribe that allows you to steal another person’s wife or husband

- Advertisement -

Among the Fulani tribes of Niger, specifically the Wodaabe tribe, unique cultural practices are observed.

Living in the Sahara Desert with neighboring communities often displaying hostility, the Wodaabe tribe stands out for its distinctive customs and social dynamics. Notably, the Wodaabe men exhibit a pronounced emphasis on personal appearance, reflecting their preoccupation with vanity.

Unlike many other cultures, the Wodaabe tribe does not consider sex a taboo or forbidden topic. Within this society, the concept of sexual relationships is not treated with the same level of sanctity as in other cultures.

It is noteworthy that women in this tribe, although betrothed at birth, are free to have multiple sexual partners until they ultimately decide to settle down.

One of the most intriguing customs of the Wodaabe tribe is the practice of “wife stealing,” which is accepted as a normal part of their cultural fabric. Annually, the tribe hosts a festival called Gerewol, during which Wodaabe men darken their lips and the circles around their eyes, so that their eyes and teeth can appear white, this is because white eyes and teeth are considered appealing in this culture.

They adorn themselves with intricate makeup and lavish clothing. The intention behind this elaborate preparation is to present themselves as attractive and desirable to the women of the tribe. Among the Wodaabe, a slender physique coupled with a set of white teeth is considered particularly appealing to women.

The festival takes the form of a singing and dance competition, resembling a beauty pageant, in which the three most beautiful women are chosen as judges.

During the Gerewol contest, married women cast admiring glances toward the participants as they make their choice for a potential second husband. Employing a flirtatious gesture, women select a man of their preference by covering their eyes with their left hand and moving towards the line of participants, and gesturing to the man she desires with her other hand.

According to history, the successful man chosen by a woman then embarks on a journey in the middle of the night to locate the woman who chose him, risking potential conflict from jealous rivals.

Should he successfully consummate a relationship with the chosen woman without getting caught, she becomes his wife, and her previous marriage comes to an end. Remarkably, the former husband of the woman holds no authority to contest this union.

Overall, the Fulani Wodaabe tribe’s customs, including their unique stance on sex, the festival of Gerewol, and the practice of wife stealing, exemplify their distinct cultural values and perspectives on relationships and marriage.