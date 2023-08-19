type here...
Meet the wife-carrying competition in Finland

By Osei Emmanuel
Fun could come in different forms and one of the most common is sports.

In Finland, there is a sports competition that may seem unusual to most people. This competition called Eukonkanto involves husbands carrying their wives and racing against other husbands.

The wife-carrying competition is conducted annually in Sonkajärvi, Finland. It usually involves participants and spectators from across the globe.

The game is pretty straightforward. The male participants navigate through a 253.5-meter obstacle course while carrying a female teammate, usually their wife, girlfriend or even a friend.

The most common carrying style is the “Estonian carry,” where the carried participant hangs upside down with her legs around the man’s shoulders and her arms around his waist.

The race itself involves an obstacle course that features a variety of challenges including water pools, hurdles, and steep inclines. Participants must strategize on how to navigate these obstacles efficiently while maintaining a fast pace.

Winners are decided upon based on speed, finesse and technique.
The winning couple’s prize is the woman’s weight in beer. In addition, champions receive an entry into the World Wife Carrying Championship held in Finland, where they compete against other national champions from around the world.

Finland’s wife-carrying competition can be traced back to a legendary Finnish outlaw named Herkko Rosvo-Ronkainen during the late 19th century. Legend says Herkko and his band of thieves required prospective members to prove their strength by completing a challenging course while carrying a woman.

