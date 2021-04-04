Meet Raminatu, a 14-year-old girl who got married to a 42-year-old man in Kumasi (Photos)

She’s obviously the youngest girl to get married in Ghana. Something which is quite common with Islam, Raminatu at the age of 14 has tied the knot.

There is a saying that women are women and men are men, but the power of a man conquers a lot women.

This has become the reality because of money. When a man has money he is certainly likely to find love. In essence to find love you must just work hard and smart.

The story of Ramiatu is not too too much surprising as in the islamic laws a man can marry up to four wives provided he can serve the needs of all with fairness.

Raminatu got married to Alhaji Faruk who is a 42 year old man in Kumasi. Our sources tell us the man has been taking care of the young girl since she was a kid till she completed school.

We wish Ramiatu all the best in her Marriage. Congrats girl.

SEE BELOW SOME WEDDING PHOTOS OF RAMI: