Meeting us every time won’t solve anything- Papa Kumasi tells Ashanti Regional Minister

Kumawood actor, Papa Kumasi has reacted to the decision by the Ashanti Regional minister to meet actors, actresses, producers, and directors with the intention of reviving Kumawood.

The Kumawood actor cum media personality believes that the Ashanti Regional minister’s meetings with the Kumawood industry players wouldn’t yield any positive results.

Speaking with Rashad and King Asu B on Gh Page, Papa Kumasi stated that he has heard and seen the regional minister meeting with the industry players on several occasions.

“I have seen them have a meeting on June 1. Kumawood people are meeting and all that. But the problem here is, can anyone attend the meeting, or is it limited to a few people?” Papa Kumasi questioned.

The actor went on to state that many of the industry players refused to honor the regional minister’s invitation; stating that most are busily working on other stuff important to them.

He advised the leaders to investigate what caused the movie industry to mitigate instead of rather focusing on “irrelevant” meetings.

According to Papa Kumasi, there had been numerous meetings however, the industry continues to collapse.

He therefore advised the Ashanti Regional minister to “walk the talk” and not to focus so much energy on “irrelevant” meetings.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1APGWPNRiW/?mibextid=wwXIfr