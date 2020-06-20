Member of Parliament allegedly gives cash to delegates breaking out fights amid NPP primaries in Bantama Constituency

- Advertisement -

Reports circulating on the internet has it that so many polling stations assigned for the NPP primaries across the country have encountered one or more outbreaks of violence while people were voting.

It is alleged that a Member of Parliament gave out Ghc 2000 each to delegates at the NPP primaries in the Bantama constituency.

Also, video sighted on social media has it that a fight broke out between followers of the Delegates: Francis Asenso-Boakye who has beaten incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye to represent the NPP in the December 7 elections.

Bantama Constituency has, therefore, for instance, has clearly demonstrated their disagreements pertaining to who wins the vote to represent the NPP in the coming December elections.

It took the police and other security personnel to calm them before the voting could proceed.

Watch Video below: