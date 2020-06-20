type here...
GhPage News Member of Parliament allegedly gives cash to delegates breaking out fights amid...
Source:GHPage
News

Member of Parliament allegedly gives cash to delegates breaking out fights amid NPP primaries in Bantama Constituency

Free fight between delegate's members at Batama NPP primaries

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
- Advertisement -

Reports circulating on the internet has it that so many polling stations assigned for the NPP primaries across the country have encountered one or more outbreaks of violence while people were voting.

It is alleged that a Member of Parliament gave out Ghc 2000 each to delegates at the NPP primaries in the Bantama constituency.

Also read: Sammy Gyamfi mocks the memory of George Floyd in an attempt to defame the EC & NPP

Also, video sighted on social media has it that a fight broke out between followers of the Delegates: Francis Asenso-Boakye who has beaten incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye to represent the NPP in the December 7 elections.

Also read: Primaries: Tano North Npp members curse their MP Freda Prempeh, others with Apape & Antoa

Bantama Constituency has, therefore, for instance, has clearly demonstrated their disagreements pertaining to who wins the vote to represent the NPP in the coming December elections.

It took the police and other security personnel to calm them before the voting could proceed.

Watch Video below:

Previous articleAfia Schwarzenegger rages on Multimedia as she shares why she’s constantly on their neck
Next articleWhy I have not done any song against the NPP – Sarkodie

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Obour loses Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries

Mr. Tabernacle -
Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has lost massively in the Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries.
Read more
News

Juan Mata joins many fans to wish Nana Aba Anamoah a Happy birthday

Qwame Benedict -
Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday who was full of gifts and surprises from people far and closer to the...
Read more
News

Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace Fm confirmed dead

RASHAD -
Nana Agyei Sikapa, the veteran journalist with Multimedia Group has died, Ghpage has been reliably informed. The media personality...
Read more
News

Man look-alike of NAM1 gets attacked in town by some Menzgold customers

Taylor Junior Charles -
It appears some of the Aggrieved Menzgold Customers have taken the vendetta with Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Mezgold, to another level...
Read more
News

I have established my own church to preach the true word of God – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong, the man of the moment is making waves across the length and breadth of the country. READ...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé lands him in trouble as CID invites him for investigation

Taylor Junior Charles -
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has said that it will soon begin measures to look into recent charges...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TODAY

Sunday, June 21, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
2.6kmh
100 %
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
28 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney prophesied the recent deaths at Peace FM on 31st Dec. 2019

RASHAD -
The news broke today that one of the veteran journalists with Despite Media, Nana Agyei Sikapa has died. Nana...
Read more
Entertainment

Manager of Queen Haizel breaks silence on her death; gives full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
The news about the death of Ghanaian fast-rising songstress, Queen Haizel went viral a few hours ago. READ ALSO: 10...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News