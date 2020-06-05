- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong known in showbiz as Great Ampong has revealed that he foresees the number of church member reducing looking at how Hon Kennedy Agyapong is exposing fake pastors.

According to him, the continuous unmasking of fake pastors by the politician will deter some people from stepping their foot to church.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based GBC Radio Central the ‘Hossana’ singer stated that people are already becoming reluctant to go to church due to the coronavirus outbreak and now this exposé from Kennedy Agyapong.

“Some people are tired and some people have become rusty in terms of the church due to the Coronavirus and Kennedy Agyapong’s revelations, he said.

He continued that: “The strength in worshipping God that was shown by many Christians in the past may not happen again. Because a lot of people have realized that most of the miracles being performed by some pastors are fake.”

“They plan with some people behind the scenes and a lot of people are witnesses to current happenings. Every Monday and Wednesday it is shown clearly on NET2 TV. So the more they continue to watch as it is said that when the fool becomes wise you can not cheat them again.

He further added: ”It will get to a point that some people will think twice before going to church. If you are a Roman Catholic and you left your church to attend a charismatic church that is fond of doing miracles, you’ll have to go back to your previous church.

“I believe that church attendance will never be the same as in the past. God himself has done His crusade,” he ended.