type here...
GhPage Entertainment Membership of some churches would reduce after Kennedy Agyapong's exposé - Great...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Membership of some churches would reduce after Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé – Great Ampong

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong & Great Ampong
Membership of some churches would reduce after Kennedy Agyapong's exposé - Great Ampong
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong known in showbiz as Great Ampong has revealed that he foresees the number of church member reducing looking at how Hon Kennedy Agyapong is exposing fake pastors. 

According to him, the continuous unmasking of fake pastors by the politician will deter some people from stepping their foot to church.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based GBC Radio Central the ‘Hossana’ singer stated that people are already becoming reluctant to go to church due to the coronavirus outbreak and now this exposé from Kennedy Agyapong. 

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong drops a full list of pastors who begged him not to expose them

“Some people are tired and some people have become rusty in terms of the church due to the Coronavirus and Kennedy Agyapong’s revelations, he said.

He continued that: “The strength in worshipping God that was shown by many Christians in the past may not happen again. Because a lot of people have realized that most of the miracles being performed by some pastors are fake.”

“They plan with some people behind the scenes and a lot of people are witnesses to current happenings. Every Monday and Wednesday it is shown clearly on NET2 TV. So the more they continue to watch as it is said that when the fool becomes wise you can not cheat them again.

Also Read: Cecilia Marfo hasn’t responded to Kennedy Agyapong – Manager

He further added: ”It will get to a point that some people will think twice before going to church. If you are a Roman Catholic and you left your church to attend a charismatic church that is fond of doing miracles, you’ll have to go back to your previous church.

“I believe that church attendance will never be the same as in the past. God himself has done His crusade,” he ended.

Previous articleMOGPA members launch an attack on Kennedy Agyapong
Next articleI have served the devil before – Ras Nene

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Lil Win throws fresh shades at Funny Face

Qwame Benedict -
Weeks after we all thought the beef between Funny Face and his other colleagues has ended, Lil Win has thrown another shot.
Read more
Entertainment

Photos of the husband of Nana Yaa Brefo surfaces on social media

Qwame Benedict -
Former Adom TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has been making the news lately ever since her interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown.
Read more
Entertainment

John Dumelo spotted directing traffic in his constituency

Qwame Benedict -
Actor turned politician John Dumelo who is also aspiring to be voted in parliament as an MP for Ayawaso West constituency has...
Read more
Entertainment

Charlotte Osei lands a new job as a TV presenter

Qwame Benedict -
The former chairperson of the Electoral commission Mrs. Charlotte Osei has landed a job as a presenter on EIB networks GHOne TV. 
Read more
Entertainment

Ohemaa Mercy stuck in Nigeria after cheating on husband

Qwame Benedict -
Gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy according to reports going around is currently stuck in Nigeria months after her Tehillah Concert in the country. 
Read more
Entertainment

Photo of Nana Akua Addo with Sakora and without make-up pops up

Qwame Benedict -
Nana Akua Addo who is a recognised international model has been slaying Red Carpet event across the length and breadth of the...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, June 6, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
78 %
6.2kmh
40 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part...
Read more
Entertainment

10 Ghanaian celebs who look good together and some fans wish they were couples

Taylor Junior Charles -
After the chemistry celebs put on screen in entertaining you, you can't deny ever dreaming of your favorite celebrities getting together behind...
Read more
Entertainment

Popular Ghanaian pastor commits suicide over broken heart

Mr. Tabernacle -
The head pastor of Healing Prayer Camp located at Atopi Hill of Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nana Hoahi arrested by the Police on live TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Reports that have reached Ghpage confirms the arrest of Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, the popular Ghanaian fast-rising musician, social media critic and...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News