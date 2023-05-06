A Walk down memory lane – Tall List of VGMA ‘ARTISTE OF THE YEAR’ Winners Since 2000

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Music Awards, currently known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is an annual music awards event in Ghana established in 1999.

It was established by a local event organizer and planner company known as CharterHouse to originally and primarily celebrate the “outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of its associated industry”.

The prestigious event is held each April, May or June, the event is broadcast locally on GHOne TV, GTV and/or TV3 and outside Ghana on Akwaaba Magic on satellite TV platform DStv and terrestrial TV platform GOtv.

The Ghana Music Awards trophy has been awarded in different forms over the years.

The Artist of the Year award is the highest and most prestigious of the awards given at the event given to the artist(s) adjudged by the CharterHouse, the VGMA Board and the general public as having the highest audience appeal, radio play, online streaming and popularity.

The artist(s) must have a released hit single/album during the year under review to qualify/be eligible.

BELOW IS THE LIST OF VGMA ARTISTE OF THE YEAR WINNERS SINCE THE YEAR 2000

2000: Daddy Lumba



2001: Kojo Antwi



2002: Lord Kenya



2003: Kontihene



2004: V.I.P



2005: Bice Osei Kuffour



2006: Ofori Amponsah



2007: Samini



2008: Kwaw Kese



2009: Okyeame Kwame



2010: Sarkodie



2011: V.I.P



2012: Sarkodie



2013: R2Bees



2014: Shatta Wale



2015: Stonebwoy



2016: E.L



2017: Joe Mettle



2018: Ebony Reigns



2019: Unannounced



2020: Kuami Eugene



2021: Diana Hamilton



2022: KiDi



2023: ????