A Walk down memory lane – Tall List of VGMA ‘ARTISTE OF THE YEAR’ Winners Since 2000

The Ghana Music Awards, currently known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is an annual music awards event in Ghana established in 1999.
It was established by a local event organizer and planner company known as CharterHouse to originally and primarily celebrate the “outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of its associated industry”.
The prestigious event is held each April, May or June, the event is broadcast locally on GHOne TV, GTV and/or TV3 and outside Ghana on Akwaaba Magic on satellite TV platform DStv and terrestrial TV platform GOtv.
The Ghana Music Awards trophy has been awarded in different forms over the years.
The Artist of the Year award is the highest and most prestigious of the awards given at the event given to the artist(s) adjudged by the CharterHouse, the VGMA Board and the general public as having the highest audience appeal, radio play, online streaming and popularity.
The artist(s) must have a released hit single/album during the year under review to qualify/be eligible.
BELOW IS THE LIST OF VGMA ARTISTE OF THE YEAR WINNERS SINCE THE YEAR 2000
2000: Daddy Lumba
2001: Kojo Antwi
2002: Lord Kenya
2003: Kontihene
2004: V.I.P
2005: Bice Osei Kuffour
2006: Ofori Amponsah
2007: Samini
2008: Kwaw Kese
2009: Okyeame Kwame
2010: Sarkodie
2011: V.I.P
2012: Sarkodie
2013: R2Bees
2014: Shatta Wale
2015: Stonebwoy
2016: E.L
2017: Joe Mettle
2018: Ebony Reigns
2019: Unannounced
2020: Kuami Eugene
2021: Diana Hamilton
2022: KiDi
2023: ????