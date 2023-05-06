type here...
A Walk down memory lane – Tall List of VGMA ‘ARTISTE OF THE YEAR’ Winners Since 2000

By Mr. Tabernacle
VGMA
The Ghana Music Awards, currently known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is an annual music awards event in Ghana established in 1999.

It was established by a local event organizer and planner company known as CharterHouse to originally and primarily celebrate the “outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of its associated industry”.

The prestigious event is held each April, May or June, the event is broadcast locally on GHOne TV, GTV and/or TV3 and outside Ghana on Akwaaba Magic on satellite TV platform DStv and terrestrial TV platform GOtv.

The Ghana Music Awards trophy has been awarded in different forms over the years.
The Artist of the Year award is the highest and most prestigious of the awards given at the event given to the artist(s) adjudged by the CharterHouse, the VGMA Board and the general public as having the highest audience appeal, radio play, online streaming and popularity.
The artist(s) must have a released hit single/album during the year under review to qualify/be eligible.

BELOW IS THE LIST OF VGMA ARTISTE OF THE YEAR WINNERS SINCE THE YEAR 2000

2000: Daddy Lumba


2001: Kojo Antwi


2002: Lord Kenya


2003: Kontihene


2004: V.I.P


2005: Bice Osei Kuffour


2006: Ofori Amponsah


2007: Samini


2008: Kwaw Kese


2009: Okyeame Kwame


2010: Sarkodie


2011: V.I.P


2012: Sarkodie


2013: R2Bees


2014: Shatta Wale


2015: Stonebwoy


2016: E.L


2017: Joe Mettle


2018: Ebony Reigns


2019: Unannounced


2020: Kuami Eugene


2021: Diana Hamilton


2022: KiDi


2023: ????

