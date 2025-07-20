type here...
News

Mempeasem: Body of missing woman found in plantain grove

By Armani Brooklyn
Woman crying and dead body

The lifeless body of a middle-aged woman has been discovered days after she had been reported missing.

According to local sources, the deceased had gone missing three days ago and this prompted an extensive search by community members and family.

The grim discovery has since sparked fear and sorrow in the otherwise quiet community, as many are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic development.

Eyewitnesses say the body was discovered early in the morning by a resident who had gone to the grove.

Upon closer inspection, the woman was confirmed dead, though the cause of death remains unclear at this stage.

The Ghana Police Service is expected to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

TODAY

