Memphis Depay apologises after being sentenced to prison

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has issued a statement after being handed a jail term for drink driving in Monaco.

Memphis tested positive for alcohol in his system when he was stopped by Monaco police last August while driving his Rolls-Royce. A French court handed the Dutch international a four-month suspended jail term and £7,500 fine earlier this week as he was over the legal alcohol limit. He did not appear in court for the hearing but has now released a statement in connection with the conviction.

On social media, he wrote: “I would like to come on here and apologise. Last summer during my holidays in Monaco I made a mistake, and decided to drive home after having some drinks in a restaurant. I should’ve got into a taxi instead, but I didn’t.

“So I would like to apologise, and wanna take full responsibility for my action. 2024 was a year of lessons, and I will definitely learn from this one. 2025 we will do better.”

Memphis is no more actively playing in Europe and is presently a free agent at Brazilian side Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid.

The Dutch man has two weeks to appeal the decision made by the court, however, it is very unlikely that he will do so. In addition to his sentence, Memphis will also not be allowed to drive in Monaco for the next 24 months.