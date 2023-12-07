type here...
“Men are dating me out of pity” – Physically challenged actress Doris Akonanya cries

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular physically challenged Nigerian actress, Doris Akonanya has revealed that a lot of men come her way to date her out of pity due to her condition.

The budding actress opened up about several aspects of her life, ranging from her experiences in the film industry to her side job and personal relationships.

Doris also revealed in the interview with Yan Kontent Factory that, despite her differently-abled status, she can do almost everything else.

She even stated that, like other actresses, she has experienced movie producers and directors who want to sleep with her.

When asked if she is treated differently by people, she said that she is and that she dislikes it because it is mainly motivated by pity.

Doris acknowledged at one point that she misses being in a romantic relationship because it has been so long since she was in one. She claims she has no recollection of what it’s like to be called every morning and night.

