Men are not celebrated enough- Rashad states

Outspoken Ghanaian journalist and CEO of one of the biggest online portals in Ghana, Rashad has said that men in Ghana are not celebrated enough.

Rashad’s comment comes following the upcoming Fathers’ Day celebration which seems not to be noted by Ghanaians.

Speaking on the recent episode of Rash Hour, the CEO of Gh Page stated that, unlike Mothers’ Day, Fathers’ Day is not celebrated enough.

In buttressing his assertion, Rashad stated that Fathers’ Day is just around the corner; however, everybody seems to have forgotten about it.

“I feel that men are not celebrated enough. How well are we celebrating men who are single parents, taking care of their children in this country? We have we sidelined them, and not celebrating them?” Rashad questioned.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15kLbZqbK9/?mibextid=wwXIfr