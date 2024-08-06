type here...
Men are scared to approach me because of my size – PM of DI ASA fame

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of PM-DI-ASA
PM-DI-ASA

Plus-size celebrity and Di Asa season three winner Precious Agyeiwaa Mensah aka PM has cried out of her inability to get a man of her own.

According to PM, despite having men hanging around and playing with her, none of them have mastered the courage to ask her out or engage her in a love conversation because of her size.

Speaking during an interview, she mentioned she is very much single and ready to be in a relationship but the men are scared to come forward.

” I don’t know if they are angry with me, what they are doing is not nice at all…I am a full package,” she said.

The DI ASA winner went ahead to state that she was capable of doing everything that slim ladies do in their relationships and even more in the bedroom.

