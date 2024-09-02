Men can marry multiple women; unhappy first wives can leave – MC Yaa Yeboah argues

MC Yaa Yeboah stirred up a heated debate on social media following her support for polygamy.

During an appearance on UTV over the weekends, MC Yaa Yeboah boldly supported the practice of polygamy and further argued that men should have the freedom to marry multiple women if they wish.

Provided they are financially capable of doing so. Her comments have since sparked widespread discussion, drawing both praise and backlash from netizens.



During the show, Yaa Yeboah did not mince words as she called out the double standards in society that often condemn men who marry more than one wife while also harshly judging women who agree to become second wives.

According to her, these societal biases unfairly stigmatize those who engage in polygamous relationships, even though polygamy has been historically and culturally accepted in many communities.

In her own words;



“They criticise the other woman for clinging to someone’s husband and not finding her own.

If a married man doesn’t date the other woman, how will he be able to make his choice of a second wife?

That is why I don’t believe the assertion that another woman can snatch someone’s husband. What evidence do you have? What did she snatch him with?”

She also jumped to the defence of women who also wish to become second wives and suggested that first wives who are uncomfortable with the idea could bow out of the marriage since their goals do not align.

“If a woman wants to be a second wife, let her be. As long as she understands the advantages and disadvantages of being a second wife, let her be.

And to the first wives, if your husband wants to bring a second wife and you don’t want it or the stress that comes with it, leave the marriage. Life can be so simple,”

She went ahead to criticise the influx of marriage counsellors, suggesting that many of them offer advice despite struggling with their own marital issues.

“These days there are a lot of marriage counsellors on social media, I don’t believe in those things. There are a lot of people who claim they are marriage counsellors but their married life is a mess,”– she stated.