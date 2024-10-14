Men who are financially irresponsible shouldn’t expect intimacy – Veteran Actor Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has delivered strong criticism towards men who fail to take financial responsibility for their families, asserting that such men “have no right to intimacy.”

His remarks shared on his Instagram page, emphasized the essential role of financial support in marriage, calling it a core duty of every man.

In his message, the 62-year-old actor highlighted that men are expected to provide for their households through hard work and dedication, a principle deeply rooted in both societal expectations and religious teachings.

According to him, this responsibility is a key part of marriage, and failing in this area undermines a man’s role as a provider.

Kanayo stressed that a man’s financial duty to his family is not just a social expectation but also a moral obligation guided by sacred texts.

He warned that neglecting this duty can lead to a breakdown in the family structure. The actor advised women not to cover for their husbands’ financial failures, as doing so could encourage “laziness and irresponsibility.”

The veteran actor also had words of caution for young women when choosing life partners.

He urged them to ensure they marry men who fully understand their roles and responsibilities in providing for their families.

“I’ve noticed a troubling trend where men depend on others for financial support. Even more concerning is when women defend their husbands just to keep family issues private,” Kanayo stated.

He further explained that women, by shielding their husbands from this responsibility, might be hindering their personal growth and progress.

He reiterated that a man’s primary duty is to provide for his family, as supported by religious scriptures. “A man who cannot provide for his household is worse than nothing,” he quoted.

Kanayo concluded with a strong statement, saying, “A man who can’t feed his family has no right to engage in intimate relations with a woman.

It’s a responsibility. Young women, be mindful of who you marry.” His message serves as a reminder of the importance of financial responsibility in maintaining a stable and fulfilling family life.