GhPageEntertainmentMen who can't propose to women need deliverance - Prophet Kumchacha
Entertainment

Men who can’t propose to women need deliverance – Prophet Kumchacha

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Prophet-Kumchacha
Prophet-Kumchacha
According to Prophet Kumchaha, a well-known Ghanaian man of God, men who are unable to propose to women require deliverance.

Prophet Kumchacha claimed that a male should be able to propose to any woman he meets and has feelings for during a panel debate on UTV’s Divided Love show.

Prophet Kumchaha said that males should avoid making pointless comments when making romantic proposals to women.

He also advised men not to approach women they are interested in through their friends or friends of those women, especially if they were being paid to approach the women on their behalf.

“As a guy, you should be able to propose to any lady. When you, meet a lady, propose to her. All those guys who can’t propose to ladies should come for their lips to be delivered,” he said.

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

