According to Prophet Kumchaha, a well-known Ghanaian man of God, men who are unable to propose to women require deliverance.

Prophet Kumchacha claimed that a male should be able to propose to any woman he meets and has feelings for during a panel debate on UTV’s Divided Love show.

Prophet Kumchaha said that males should avoid making pointless comments when making romantic proposals to women.

He also advised men not to approach women they are interested in through their friends or friends of those women, especially if they were being paid to approach the women on their behalf.

“As a guy, you should be able to propose to any lady. When you, meet a lady, propose to her. All those guys who can’t propose to ladies should come for their lips to be delivered,” he said.

