Men chopping ladies with promise of marrying them & does not can now be prosecuted – Lawyer

- Advertisement -

A lawyer has reminded women who are abused in their relationships that they can take their cases to the law court for justice.

David Amankwah Esq reacting to the unfortunate developments which have been happening in Ghana over relationships issues where women are abused physically and emotionally said these matters are not only cut for relationships coaches and marriage counsellors but there space for it to be resolved in the court where one can get justice.

In Ghana there is a common practice where most women who are in relationships cohabitate with their respective partners.

Most of these women virtually give themselves freely to these guys who in the end only take advantage of them.

The situation has become prevalent because most of these men promise ladies marriage which has been the major convincing factor.

It has become normal in Ghanaian societies where a man and woman who are not married to be living in the same room or apartment with the promise of getting married soon but in the end it often end in tears for these ladies who are promised marriages.

David Amankwah Esq drew the attention of women that there are laws which backs the prosecution of been disappointed by these conmen who deceive women.

The lawyer revealed by such act the man becomes guilty of “breach of promise of marriage” and can be prosecuted at a competent court of jurisdiction.