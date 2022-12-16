type here...
Lifestyle

Men should feel ashamed if they allow women pay their own bills

By Armani Brooklyn
In the western part of the world, women don’t view men as ATM cards – Hence they don’t burden them with their personal needs because they deem it as their own responsibility to take care of themselves.

But here in Africa, the moment a guy starts dating a woman, she automatically turns into an orphan and therefore pushes all her bills on the innocent guy whose crime was only to say “I love you”.

In my view, a relationship is for the betterment of both partners which means women should normalize paying for their own bills from time to time, & also pay for that of their men in some cases and vice versa.

It’s not a must, but it’s the smartest thing to do otherwise she may be regarded as a liability. Men ain’t ATMs.

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on Twitter over a controversial statement which has ignited a hot debate on the micro-blogging platform.

According to the lady who can be identified on the micro-blogging platform as @Jojonitq, men should feel ashamed and sense of uselessness if they allow their women to pay their bills.

@Limastandard – Omo like this my babe gave me 72 hours max. She said I have to provide her house rent (although she paid already) but I have to refund her. I have been running enter sketter since. House rent is 170k. Please guys donate for me

