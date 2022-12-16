- Advertisement -

In the western part of the world, women don’t view men as ATM cards – Hence they don’t burden them with their personal needs because they deem it as their own responsibility to take care of themselves.

But here in Africa, the moment a guy starts dating a woman, she automatically turns into an orphan and therefore pushes all her bills on the innocent guy whose crime was only to say “I love you”.

In my view, a relationship is for the betterment of both partners which means women should normalize paying for their own bills from time to time, & also pay for that of their men in some cases and vice versa.

It’s not a must, but it’s the smartest thing to do otherwise she may be regarded as a liability. Men ain’t ATMs.

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on Twitter over a controversial statement which has ignited a hot debate on the micro-blogging platform.

According to the lady who can be identified on the micro-blogging platform as @Jojonitq, men should feel ashamed and sense of uselessness if they allow their women to pay their bills.

