In the western part of the world, women don’t view men as ATM cards – Hence they don’t burden them with their personal needs because they deem it as their own responsibility to take care of themselves.
But here in Africa, the moment a guy starts dating a woman, she automatically turns into an orphan and therefore pushes all her bills on the innocent guy whose crime was only to say “I love you”.
In my view, a relationship is for the betterment of both partners which means women should normalize paying for their own bills from time to time, & also pay for that of their men in some cases and vice versa.
It’s not a must, but it’s the smartest thing to do otherwise she may be regarded as a liability. Men ain’t ATMs.
A Nigerian lady has gone viral on Twitter over a controversial statement which has ignited a hot debate on the micro-blogging platform.
According to the lady who can be identified on the micro-blogging platform as @Jojonitq, men should feel ashamed and sense of uselessness if they allow their women to pay their bills.
@Limastandard – Omo like this my babe gave me 72 hours max. She said I have to provide her house rent (although she paid already) but I have to refund her. I have been running enter sketter since. House rent is 170k. Please guys donate for me