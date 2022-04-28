- Advertisement -

A female Tiktok user has dropped a very hot take about oral sex and the spiritual side effects of licking the private part of a lady being a man.

According to the lady who detests oral sex to the core, men should not be fooled by the applause they receive from their partners after eating their private parts like Christmas Jollof.

She further added that any man who engages in oral sex has already destroyed his destiny and shouldn’t blame witches for the suffering in his life.

The lady said;

“Men who are able to lick ladies ‘honeypot’ and are You are destroying your future. Stop the fooling else tomorrow you will blame someone for your downfall”

The lady‘s ill comments about oral sex have elicited a ht conversation on the internet about the supposed spiritual side effects of having delight in the licking of the honey pot of a lady as a man.

Alot of netizens have argued that the lady is lying and there are no spiritual effects behind oral sex.