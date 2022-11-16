- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Bishop Ajagurajah has made a shocking revelation during an appearance on Kingdom FM.

According to the spiritual man of God, it’s an abomination for a man to sit on a kitchen stool.

He explained that the kitchen stool is meant for only women hence any man who playfully sits on it is spiritually destroying his finances.

As detailed by the controversial cleric, only a foolish man will sit on a kitchen stool because it destroys the finances of men.

Bishop Ajagurajah advised men to never sit on kitchen stools because it’s evil.

