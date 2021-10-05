type here...
Mr. Mensah Avorgbedor enstooled as Torgbui Matsi V of Akatsi Matsikope (Photos)

By RASHAD
Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr. Mensah Avorgbedor Alias Chairman has been enstooled as the new chief of Matsikope now known as Matsi-City in Akatsi in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Mr. Mensah Avorgbedor was given the stool name Torgbui Matsi V at the ceremony which took place from Saturday 2nd October to Monday 4th October 2021.

Matsikope is the hometown of former speaker of parliament Hon. Doe Adjaho and Snr Servant Prosper Joemens Rohrmiller Matsi the founder of Heaven Investment Chapel Int’l. Both dignitaries were present to throw their support behind the new Torgbui Matsi V.

Other dignitaries such as the member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor and many others also graced the beautiful enstoolment ceremony of Torgbui Matsi V.

Below are more photos of Torgbui Matsi V during the ceremony

